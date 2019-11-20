Liberman: Both parties are to blame for lack of unity government

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman delivered a dramatic announcement on Wednesday, claiming that "the only thing that came between us and a unity government is personal agendas."Liberman explained that "If we are dragged into elections, it will be because of a lack of leadership- one refused to accept President Reuven Rivlin's compromise, the other refused to give up his right-wing, messianic bloc.""I turned every stone in an attempt to reach a unity government like we promised," Liberman began. "We did not relate to the rain of lies and defamation.""Netanyahu enslaves the entire Likud. Both parties are to blame, it was a game of accusations," Liberman said.