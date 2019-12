Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman claimed on Monday that Blue and White head Benny Gantz made an agreement with the haredi parties to form a coalition together after the elections."The 'eulogy' of the haredi MKs on Netanyahu the day after the Knesset was dispersed and the pleasantries between Blue and White and the haredi parties leave no room for doubt - they have a deal to form a coalition after the elections," Liberman wrote in a Facebook post.