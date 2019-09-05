Liberman: Gantz will be Netanyahu's defense minister

"I don't trust Benny Gantz. He said in the past that the [Ultra-Orthodox parties] will get a blank page [with his signature] that they can fill," former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman said at a press conference on Thursday.





"I fear that eventually there will be a government [consisting] of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, the [Ultra-Orthodox parties] and [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz as defense minister," the lawmaker said.

Liberman added that "Netanyahu will do everything to survive, even if it means making [Joint List leader MK] Ayman Odeh his foreign minister."

