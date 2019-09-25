Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Liberman: History showed Netanyahu is the most 'flexible' man on earth

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 25, 2019 11:29
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman took to social media on Tuesday and called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the most flexible man in the world when he wants to be.” 
 
Liberman said that since the April elections the country witnessed Netanyahu showing “unlimited flexibility,” from “calling out that the Arabs are showing up in their droves to vote” to running “frantic” talks with Joint List. Liberman also said Netanyahu was willing to give former Labor leader Avi Gabbai ‘half the kingdom’ just to hang on to his seat as prime minister. 
 
Liberman expressed hopes Netanyahu will show “the same flexibility” when negotiating with Blue and White and that the public will have a new government in time for the Jewish New Year. 



