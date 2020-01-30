Liberman: I don’t know what is the deal of the century

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday that there were so many plans to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians that he “doesn’t know what is the Deal of the Century.”Speaking at a panel held by the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, he said that the important thing is that the principle of Israel giving lands for peace was abandoned in favor of the idea populations and territories should be exchanged. He also said he did not read the entire plan, “I guess I am just not as talented as other MK’s,” he joked.In the plan as it is now sections of East Jerusalem might be added to a future Palestinian state, yet that violates Basic Law – Jerusalem which mandates that any change in the status of Jerusalem has to be agreed to in a majority of 80 MKs.Ergo, it is unclear how could the current government adopt the annexation section of the Deal of the Century before the March elections.