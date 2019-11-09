Liberman: I'll support whoever accepts Rivlin's plan for unity gov't

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman claimed on Saturday that he will support whoever is willing to accept President Reuven Rivlin's plan for unity government as Prime Minister.



"The most important thing is that we don't have another election," Liberman said. "If [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz will accept to share the prime minister role, we'll support him.""We'll support [Prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu if he is willing to break up the 55 bloc," Liberman clarified.



