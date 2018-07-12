Liberman: Israel should close its Irish embassy

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on Israel to close its embassy in Dublin in response to the Irish Senate vote to advance legislation that would criminalize trade with east Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the West Bank.
Immediately after the vote the Foreign Ministry summoned Irish Ambassador Alison Kelly for a meeting on Thursday to defend the legislation, even though the government has opposed it.
"There is no point in summoning the Irish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand,” Liberman wrote on his twitter account.
“Israel should immediately close its embassy in Dublin. We will not turn the other cheek to those who boycott us,” said.
Ireland has made it clear that it opposes any boycotts against areas of Israel within the pre-1967 lines. It has vigorously opposed any Israeli activity over those lines. But its opposition to the private member’s bill is more about strategy and legality. It believes that the legislation runs counter to European Union law and would harm its ability to be involved in any Middle East peace process.