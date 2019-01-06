Liberman: Netanyahu is sending 'protection' money to Hamas

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former defense minister and Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response to the shooting attack in Beit El Saturday.
"Another shooting attack. Again a person's life is saved by a miracle. And again the response of the government of Israel is to transfer $15 million from Qatar to Hamas," Liberman wrote on Facebook Sunday.
"This is essentially the third installment of the protection money that the cabinet is sending to Hamas every month, claiming that the money is meant to improve the lives of the residents of Gaza," he continued. "In fact, they are throwing sand in our eyes. The money is meant for building rockets, digging tunnels, terror attacks and murdering Jews. Gaza residents don't see a single dollar of this protection money."
"Years ago there was a strong and determined candidate for prime minister, who claimed that Hamas rule in Gaza must be overturned, and that it is forbidden under any circumstances to transfer money to Hamas. It is a shame he is no longer with us. His name was Benjamin Netanyahu," Liberman wrote.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>