Liberman: 'Netanyahu prefers a theocratic government'

Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement saying he wouldn't rule out having an Israeli Arabic minister, and Netanyahu's rival, head of Blue and White Benny Gantz's statement saying he wouldn't rule out a government with the ultra-orthodox parties.

Liberman said "only Yisrael Beytenu could force a liberal unity government without the ultra-Orthodox, without messianics, without Meretz and without the Joint List. We heard Netanyahu and Gantz this morning getting confused and tangled up. Netanyahu, that has already attempted forming a government with Avi Gabay, doesn't rule out having an Arabic minister in his government."

When referring to Gantz, Liberman said "the head of Blue and White sent the ultra-Orthodox parties an empty, signed piece of paper recently, asking them to add their demands, and two weeks before the election came out with a "secular unity government" campaign, today he reiterates he doesn't rule out sitting with the ultra-Orthodox. Any rational person can plainly see that Netanyahu prefers a theocratic government, with the ultra-Orthodox, the messianics, the Labor party and if necessary, with the Arabs. It's also clear that Gantz prefers a left-leaning government with the ultra-Orthodox."

