Liberman: "Netanyahu's militias" can't observe polls

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 9, 2019 16:28
 The head of Yisrael Beitenu, former defense minister MK Avigdor Liberman said on Monday that the polls cannot be observed by "Netanyahu's militias."

Yisrael Beitenu "has and always will support election supervision, including [filming the voting process]," he wrote in a Facebook post. "But we support equal supervision in all places - among Arabs, among Ultra-Orthodox Jews, in Gush Dan and in [the] Gush Etzion [settlement bloc], [under the condition that] the monitoring is carried out by a state actor.""It would be unacceptable if the supervision is carried out by Netanyahu's militias, whose sole goal is to disrupt and steal the election," Liberman said."


