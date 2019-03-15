Russo: 'The situation will blow up, if not this week, then next week.'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former chief of the Southern Command and Labor candidate Tal Russo stated that he believes that the flare in the conflict between Israel and Hamas "will blow up, if not this week, then next week. We have here a pressure cooker, and Hamas does not have full control over events."



"All the sides are interested in ending this round, but it seems that this will blow up during this week or later. There is no long term solution," Russo explained. "This is ping-pong. Therefore, I say that they might contain themselves and they might not. We've seen nothing contained. I don't have the intelligence concerning the results of the attacks, but it seems we're talking about a significant attack by the IDF."When asked how the IDF should respond, Russo replied, "They need to attack and damage terrorist infrastructure. The response to this attack could help for a short period, until the elections. The IDF needs to plan a policy for the long term."



"The theory that you can buy safety and quiet in return for the payment of tens of millions of dollars to a terrorist organization, collapsed," former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter today.



"The writing was on the wall. I warned the prime minister and the members of the cabinet that this would be the result," Liberman wrote.

Addressing Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Liberman wrote, "I expect the current minister of defense to take responsibility for his failure in confronting terrorism from the Gaza Strip."MK Chaim Yalin from the Yesh Atid party lives near the border and says that the situation has been the same for 19 years now. "As citizens, not politicians, we ask ourselves what the future of this place will be. Benjamin Netanyahu is the world champion of keeping the world exactly as it is without a centimeter of progress or regression," Yalin told Walla! news.Hamas responded to the IAF's attacks on their infrastructure, saying "Israeli aggression will not break the willpower of our nation and our struggle against them. The resistance together with its nation will stay at the heart of the campaign against the occupation."

