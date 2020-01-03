The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Liberman: US President's decision to eliminate Soleimani much praise

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 3, 2020 16:18
Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman responded to the US decision to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday, saying that it deserves much praise.
Liberman wrote on his Facebook account that the "US President's decision to eliminate terrorist Qasem Soleimani, who headed the world's most dangerous and sophisticated terrorist organization, [the] Quds Force, deserves [much] praise and appreciation. Qasem Soleimani bears personal responsibility for the murder of thousands of innocents. He is the chief architect of Shiite terrorism in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, responsible for the activities of the Houthi militias in Yemen, and a series of terrorist acts across the globe, [in addition] to being the main sponsor of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. The world without him, and especially in the Middle East, will be much better."Liberman also called on the prime minister and the security cabinet to ensure the protection of communities in Northern Israel, due to the possibility of response from Hezbollah, a close ally and proxy terrorist organization of Iran.  
