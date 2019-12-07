Liberman: We need unity for promoting security and economic needs

In an interview with Channel 13, Yisrael Beytenu head and kingmaker Avigdor Liberman said that "we need a unity government to succeed in promoting dramatic decisions in the fields of security and the economy." A large part of both Blue and White and Likud think that such a government should be established."The comments by Liberman come days before the December 11 deadline expires on establishing a functional government, which will plunge Israel into a unprecendented third election with one year.