June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Liberman: We will close the account with Hamas, the Islmaic Jihad

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 4, 2018 14:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Monday in the Yisrael Beitenu weekly faction meeting that Israel would not tolerate the constant kite attacks on its south.

"It must be clear that we do not accept the 'kite routine' and not the riots on the fence, and attempts to break through it and cause damage to the constructions [on fix it], he said.

"We will act in accordance with Israeli interests at the right time."

Liberman added that "we do not intend to keep an open account, and close all the accounts with Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the other terrorists who are attacking us in the Gaza Strip."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 4, 2018
Trump says he has power to pardon himself but has done nothing wrong

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut