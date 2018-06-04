Liberman: We will close the account with Hamas, the Islmaic Jihad

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Monday in the Yisrael Beitenu weekly faction meeting that Israel would not tolerate the constant kite attacks on its south.



"It must be clear that we do not accept the 'kite routine' and not the riots on the fence, and attempts to break through it and cause damage to the constructions [on fix it], he said.



"We will act in accordance with Israeli interests at the right time."



Liberman added that "we do not intend to keep an open account, and close all the accounts with Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the other terrorists who are attacking us in the Gaza Strip."



