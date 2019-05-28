Liberman: We will not give up our principles and promises to the citizens of Israel

Breaking news.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has slammed the Likud's spokesmen who reportedly praised "extraordinary flexibility" of the ultra-Orthodox, making it clear that he will continue to stand by his principles.
In a Facebook Post, Liberman said that he "heard the Likud spokesmen speaking this morning about the 'extraordinary flexibility' of the ultra-Orthodox parties that are willing to pass the draft law, but with little reservations that the issue of goals and the lapse of the law will be decided by the government and not in primary legislation."
"It's not flexibility, it's cheating," he said.
Liberman went on to say that "the draft law is only a symptom of ultra-Orthodox extremism, including the closing of supermarkets on the Shabbat, a consumer boycott of the Phoenicia Glass Works bottle factory in Yeruham, and an attempt to stop the sale of tickets on Shabbat at the Biblical Zoo."
"The only motive of Yisrael Beytenu is to uphold the principles and commitments given to the public before the elections," he continued, "during the elections and after the elections. We are not looking to bring down [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and we are not looking for an alternative candidate, but we will not give up our principles and promises to the citizens of the State of Israel."
