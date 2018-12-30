Liberman dismisses new parties of Gantz, Bennet and Shaked

Breaking news.
Former defense minister and leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party Avigdor Liberman dismissed two of the new parties founded in recent days, in an interview with Army Radio Sunday morning.
Liberman referred to both Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's new Hayemin HeHadash party, and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael, in an interview with Army Radio Sunday morning.
"Gantz and Naftali Bennett are nothing more than parties of air," Liberman said. "We will continue after they are long gone."
"Gantz and Naftali Bennett are nothing more than parties of air," Liberman said. "We will continue after they are long gone."