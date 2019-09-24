Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud, Blue and White hold first meeting in effort to advance negotiations

By
September 24, 2019
Representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's Blue and White held their first coalition negotiation meeting on Tuesday at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamacabbiah hotel.

The Likud was represented by Tourism Minister Yariv Lavin, the minister closest to Netanyahu. Blue and White's negotiator is Yoram Turbowicz, who was Chief of Staff to Ehud Olmert when was prime minister.After the meeting, Blue and White held consultations with its top strategists and advisors with MK's at the hotel.

A Likud spokeswoman said the meeting was professional and had a good atmosphere.

The two sides agreed to update their party leaders and then decide how to move forward.

However, the two sides disagreed about whether the Likud was representing only itself or its bloc of 55 MK's on the Right.


