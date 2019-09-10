Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud MK Haskel: 'This is great news and a historic decision'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 20:11
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud), who led the bill to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley for the past three years, responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Tuesday.

"The Jordan Valley is an integral part of the Land of Israel and this is the first and essential step in applying Israeli law to all Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria," Haskel said.She continued, "this is great news and a historic decision."


September 10, 2019
Sovereignty Movement lauds Netanyahu's announcement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

