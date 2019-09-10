Likud MK Haskel: 'This is great news and a historic decision'

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud), who led the bill to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley for the past three years, responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Tuesday.



"The Jordan Valley is an integral part of the Land of Israel and this is the first and essential step in applying Israeli law to all Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria," Haskel said.She continued, "this is great news and a historic decision."



