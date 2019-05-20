Likud MK Keren Barak slams Polish PM ‘Jewish property belongs to Jews’

Breaking news.
Likud MK Keren Barak addressed the recent statement by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki by saying that not returning Jewish property “is not a victory to Hitler, but a victory to the greed of those who wrongly hold it," in her inaugural speech in the Knesset.
Morawiecki said recently that if Poland would pay compensations for the Holocaust, that will be akin to Hitler winning from beyond the grave. Barak, a granddaughter of a Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivor, asked the Polish head of state “how dare you justify the nationalization of those assets of Jews who perished and those who were saved and escaped?”
