Likud MK Sharren Haskel express support for Gideon Sa'ar

"When I was elected to serve in the Knesset four and a half years ago, I promised to act according to three principles: the good of the state and its citizens, the good of the Likud and the possibility to progress the national-liberal ideology that I stand for," said Haskel. "Along the way there were incidents when I had to give up on things that I believe in, because it was for the good of the Likud, although in every decision I made, in every action I did, in every vote and every initiative, these were the lines I placed for myself."
The decision wasn't easy, said Haskell, as she greatly appreciates Netanyahu, but she pointed out how the Likud had been given the mandate to form a government twice in the past year and failed both times, leaving a right-wing government at risk.