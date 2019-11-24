Likud: Media attempts to hide massive support Netanyahu gets

The Likud movement said on Sunday in a tweet that most Likud members who serve as minsters “expressed unwavering support of Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu.”The tweet was issued as part of a flame-war between Likud members Gideon Sa’ar and Nir Barkat, with Barkat alleging Sa’ar displayed “lack of loyalty in Netanyahu’s hardest hour, not to mention the Likud’s.” The accusation arose from Sa’ar’s proposal to hold primaries before December 11 to appoint a new leader for the ruling party, due to Netanyahu's indictment for corruption and breach of trust."The media is hiding the massive support Likud [shows] Netanyahu in an attempt to warp reality." Likud tweeted, "Fake News!"