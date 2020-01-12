Likud: Prevent Yinon from ruling due to conflict of interests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party filed a petition on Sunday afternoon to prevent the publication of Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinons' ruling on whether Knesset speaker Yuli Edelestein can prevent the beginning of immunity proceedings against Netanyahu.The petition requests Yinon's ruling be prevented because of an earlier appeal against him alleging a conflict of interests.Yinon is married to Anat Memari who participated in the state prosecution's ruling on Netanyahu's cases. "[Yinon]'s lack of restraint increases concern about conflict of interest and harms the public's trust in the Knesset and its legal procedures," a Likud spokesperson said on Sunday.Yinon was meant to make his decision public on Sunday at 4 p.m. Edelstein was to react at 5 p.m.