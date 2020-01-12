The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud: Prevent Yinon from ruling due to conflict of interests

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 12, 2020 15:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party filed a petition on Sunday afternoon to prevent the publication of Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinons' ruling on whether Knesset speaker Yuli Edelestein can prevent the beginning of immunity proceedings against Netanyahu. 
The petition requests Yinon's ruling be prevented because of an earlier appeal against him alleging a conflict of interests.
Yinon is married to Anat Memari who participated in the state prosecution's ruling on Netanyahu's cases. "[Yinon]'s lack of restraint increases concern about conflict of interest and harms the public's trust in the Knesset and its legal procedures," a Likud spokesperson said on Sunday.
Yinon was meant to make his decision public on Sunday at 4 p.m. Edelstein was to react at 5 p.m. 

After the storm: Khalon opens new help center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 04:09 PM
Iran summons UK envoy over his attendance at 'illegal' rally
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 03:49 PM
Emergency alert about Canadian nuclear generator sent by mistake
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 03:21 PM
Qatar emir in Iran, calls for regional de-escalation at 'sensitive' time
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 03:12 PM
MK Yisrael Eichler sent to emergency room for tests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 02:45 PM
Iranians come out for a second day of anti-regime protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 01:07 PM
IDF: Sirens that sounded were not caused by rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 12:47 PM
Fighting resumes in Libya, both sides accuse the other of ceasefire break
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/12/2020 12:31 PM
Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Smotrich spoke on union, will meet later today
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 10:26 AM
Likud files petition against A-G, says he has a conflict of interests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 10:17 AM
Avigdor Liberman: NYT report based on Israeli sources
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 09:53 AM
Labor to decide today whether to run with Meretz in Israel's election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 09:39 AM
Smotrich and Peretz to meet today for unity negotiations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 09:16 AM
18,000 students in unrecognized villages in South to not attend school
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 09:05 AM
Elazar Stern slams Rafi Peretz over homophobic comments
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/12/2020 08:28 AM
