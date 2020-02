By the end of 2020 the Likud has pledged to promote the aliyah (immigration to Israel) of all the rest of the eligible Jewish Ethiopians, according to Walla news.The Likud announced the plan on Friday, and is waiting for approval.By the end of 2020, more than 7500 Ethiopians are expected to have made aliyah.This is in addition to the 400 Falash Mura Ethiopians being brought over in the coming weeks.