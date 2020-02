The Likud called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to “make it clear to his friend and close advisor” former prime minister Ehud Olmert that now is not the time to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas “to work against the Deal of the Century.’

“At a time like this,” the Likud said, “we need to stand next to [US] President [Donald] Trump and the national interest of the state of Israel – not on the side of those who incite and promote terror against our troops.”