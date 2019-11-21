Likud activists called to PM's house following A-G indictment decision

The Likud party called on its members to arrive at the residency of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to show their support following the expected announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.“We need you now in Balfour [Street],” the message sent to Likud members said. “Come show support and show the prime minister he will never walk alone.” The message also claimed that "hundreds of Left-wing supporters" mean to arrive at that same address and "pressure, alongside the media, to incriminate" Netanyahu.Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision to indict Netanyahu of corruption and breach of trust. Netanyahu will address the nation following the speech by the AG.