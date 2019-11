In a bid to prevent a third round of elections, Likud has officially asked Yisrael Beytenu to recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form a government, as reported by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv.Likud MK Miki Zohar contacted Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer yesterday, and asked for signatures from the party in support of Netanyahu.This is a developing story.