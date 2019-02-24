Barak attacks A-G for considering not to indict Netanyahu on case 2000

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak attacked the Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Saturday, claiming that he was whitewashing the criminal investigations of the Netanyahu family.
"Mandelblit is inclined not to file an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu based on case 2000, contrary to the position of senior Justice Ministry officials, although the decision could still change," Channel 13 news reported on Friday.
"If Mandelblit tries to close case 2000, contrary to the recommendation of all the State Attorney's Office and the police investigators, we will have strong evidence of the lack of an extreme opinion" Barak wrote on his twitter account, "we will have strong evidence of the lack of an extreme case of a biased opinion."
"If the High Court does not intervene, a state commission of inquiry will be required," Barak added, and called Mandelblit "unworthy," as well as "a disgrace." Barak then concluded by calling upon Mandelblit to "come to [his] senses."
The Likud filed a complaint Saturday night against Barak for disruption of legal proceedings, claiming that his comments were a clear attempt of extortion.
