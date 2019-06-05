Likud minister says he doesn't know why people think Shaked is coming to Likud

Breaking news.
Minister Tzachi Hanegbi of the Likud party talked about the possibility of integrating Ayelet Shaked, formerly of the New Right Party, into the Likud list, saying that the reports are untrue.
Hanegbi asserts that she does not understand why people continue to talk about Shaked joining the party, especially since Shaked has never publicly announced her intent."It is not logical that a party that won one million and two hundred thousand votes will return to leaders in a party that did not win the voters' trust," Hanegbi said.
In order to enter the Likud according to Hanegbi, a person must first announce that he/she is acting for the Likud and align themselves with the Likud mission and be in unison with the leaders of the group.
