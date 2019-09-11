Likud mocks Blue and White exhaltaion

The Likud released a statement early Wednesday criticizing Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz, Moshe Yahalon and Gabi Ashkenazi for their statements about Netanyahu leaving the stage of an Ashdod Likud rally when sirens were sounded due to rocket fire from Gaza.

"A new nadir in the election: 3 former IDF chiefs of staff joyfully welcoming rocket fire at Israel's prime minister Shameful."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });