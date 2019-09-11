Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud mocks Blue and White exhaltaion

By
September 11, 2019 07:45
The Likud released a statement early Wednesday criticizing Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz, Moshe Yahalon and Gabi Ashkenazi for their statements about Netanyahu leaving the stage of an Ashdod Likud rally when sirens were sounded due to rocket fire from Gaza.
"A new nadir in the election: 3 former IDF chiefs of staff joyfully welcoming rocket fire at Israel's prime minister Shameful."


