Likud officials: Bennett is in talks with Gantz who will depend on Tibi

Likud officials made a statement on Sunday attacking Defense Minister Naftali Bennett for comments he made demanding that soverignty be applied."Bennett is trying to hitch a ride on the sovereignty program that Netanyahu has brought about through three years of work with President Trump," the party wrote."Bennett knows neither the details nor the diplomatic moves made with the US government. His statements only jeopardize the application of the sovereignty that Prime Minister Netanyahu promotes in coordination and agreement with the Americans. While Bennett is having party talks with Benny Gantz who will depend on Ahmed Tibi, the mapping is already underway and sovereignty will be completed in no time."