Likud to be fined for violating propaganda law - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 13, 2019 06:55
The Likud Party will be fined for being in violation of the pre-election anti-propaganda law, channel 13 reported on Friday morning.

The law means politicians are barred from using public-owned media to broadcast ads and propaganda for their campaigns.In his speech last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would annex the Jordan Valley if reelected.

Being the prime minister, Netanyahu is able to call for a press conference to address the nation in matters of national importance.


