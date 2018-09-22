Local terrorist group claims responsibility for Iran attack

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Arab Freedom Movement, Al-Ahvaz Branch claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, the BBC’s Persian language service reported.
“This action was part of our legitimate resistance, and no civilians were targeted in the attack,” said a statement released by the group, which describes itself as devoted to protecting the rights of Khuzestan province’s ethnic Arab minority.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the attack as the work of terrorists backed by Iran’s regional rivals and the United States.
“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed and paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz,” Zarif said in a Twitter post Saturday. “Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>