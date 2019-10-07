London police arrest 21 climate change protesters as mass action starts

Police in London said they had arrested 21 climate activists by 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday as the Extinction Rebellion protest group launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.



Reuters reporters in London's government district of Westminster saw activists block a bridge and several roads as the protests gathered pace.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });