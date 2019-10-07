Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

London police arrest 21 climate change protesters as mass action starts

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 12:26
Police in London said they had arrested 21 climate activists by 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday as the Extinction Rebellion protest group launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

Reuters reporters in London's government district of Westminster saw activists block a bridge and several roads as the protests gathered pace.


