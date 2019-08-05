Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

London's Heathrow Airport strike called off

By REUTERS
August 5, 2019 19:09
A planned strike by more than 4,000 workers at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday has been suspended while staff vote on an improved pay offer, the Unite trade union said on Monday.

Strikes proposed on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 would continue as planned until the result of the ballot was known, the union added.


