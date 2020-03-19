Loud protests ring out in Brazil over Bolsonaro's coronavirus response
By REUTERS
MARCH 19, 2020 01:48
Loud protests rang out across Brazilian cities on Wednesday over the far-right president's handling of the mounting coronavirus crisis, with cries of "Get out Bolsonaro" heard in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia.
