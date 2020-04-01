MDA's drive-through coronavirus testing to open in Ashdod, Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 1, 2020 08:04
Magen David Adom plans to open two new drive-through coronavirus testing centers on Wednesday in Ashdod and Rahat, according to Channel 12 news.
Those who need to get tested drive to the centers in their private vehicles and are tested while sitting in their car. Centers already exist in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, Jerusalem, Arara and Bnei Brak.
