MK Amir Peretz responds to PM Netanyahu's emergency meeting





Knesset Speaker MK Amir Peretz on Saturday attacked Netanyahu's request for an emergency meeting with Judge Meltzer on Saturday, Walla reported.Peretz said it was "a shame that such a message comes out of the Prime Minister’s Office in Israel. Instead of convening an emergency meeting about the state of the health system, the young couples who can't buy an apartment, or the families who can’t make ends meet, what interests Netanyahu are a few polls...," according to Walla.

