MK Ashkenazi: "We will work to dismantle and destroy Hamas' military arm"

MK Gabi Ashkenazi said on Saturday that, "if it is not quiet, the long-term ceasefire and the return of the boys, we will work to dismantle and destroy Hamas's military wing. The IDF knows how to do it," Walla reported. He said this at a cultural event in Holon. He added that "Hamas is strong because Bibi is weak. It's unacceptable that the prime minister is going on a political mission but not a security mission for the Gaza border communties."

