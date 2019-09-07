Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Ashkenazi: "We will work to dismantle and destroy Hamas' military arm"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 12:54
MK Gabi Ashkenazi said on Saturday that, "if it is not quiet, the long-term ceasefire and the return of the boys, we will work to dismantle and destroy Hamas's military wing. The IDF knows how to do it," Walla reported. He said this at a cultural event in Holon. He added that "Hamas is strong because Bibi is weak. It's unacceptable that the prime minister is going on a political mission but not a security mission for the Gaza border communties."


