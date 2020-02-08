MK Bar-Lev: Blue and White behaves like a chameleon changing colors

At a cultural event in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv, MK Omer Bar-Lev told journalist Eitan Danzig, "The current wave of terrorism is a direct result of Netanyahu's irresponsible declarations that he is going to annex parts of Judea and Samaria."MK Bar-Lev added, “The Right is in panic, because the US president told us that the only solution is a Palestinian state that lives peacefully alongside Israel.""Unfortunately, the Blue and White party behaves like a chameleon and changes colors according to the atmosphere,” Bar-Lev continued. "Netanyahu says irresponsible things about unilateral annexation and Gantz right after him says the same things. Our responsibility is to ensure that the color of the same chameleon after the election will be blue and not gray. "