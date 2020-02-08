The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK Bar-Lev: Blue and White behaves like a chameleon changing colors

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 12:53
At a cultural event in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv, MK Omer Bar-Lev told journalist Eitan Danzig, "The current wave of terrorism is a direct result of Netanyahu's irresponsible declarations that he is going to annex parts of Judea and Samaria."
MK Bar-Lev added, “The Right is in panic, because the US president told us that the only solution is a Palestinian state that lives peacefully alongside Israel.""Unfortunately, the Blue and White party behaves like a chameleon and changes colors according to the atmosphere,” Bar-Lev continued. "Netanyahu says irresponsible things about unilateral annexation and Gantz right after him says the same things. Our responsibility is to ensure that the color of the same chameleon after the election will be blue and not gray. "
Singapore says second evacuation flight from Wuhan to return on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 01:26 PM
Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 01:08 PM
US awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 12:59 PM
Beijing eases traffic restrictions as coronavirus keeps drivers off roads
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 11:24 AM
UAE reports seven diagnosed with coronavirus, as two more detected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 09:06 AM
Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 08:44 AM
Buttigieg: The Soleimani killing was not smart
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/08/2020 06:39 AM
Cruise line bans Chinese citizens; Doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 06:31 AM
'Not interested in labels' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 06:25 AM
China adds health expert to provincial committee of Communist Party in Hubei
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 06:22 AM
Death toll from new coronavirus set to surpass SARS
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 05:47 AM
Yang: Trump is a symptom to a disease we must address as a society
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/08/2020 04:39 AM
Democratic candidates question Sanders' electability
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 04:28 AM
US quarantine handful of passengers under Trump coronavirus screening
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 04:01 AM
China's Hubei province reports 86 new deaths from coronavirus on Feb 7
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 03:21 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by