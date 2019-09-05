Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Barkat on Greenblatt: His efforts will lead to better future for region

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 19:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Member of the Knesset and former Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat responded to the resignation of US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt saying, "My sincere gratitude to Jason Greenblatt for his dedication and passionate work on behalf of the people of Israel.

"Jason has long been a trusted personal friend and I am deeply appreciative for his strong support of our joint activities on behalf of Jerusalem, strengthening the US-Israel relationship and in our mutual pursuit of peace."Barkat concluded his statement by saying, "I am confident that his efforts will lead to a better future for the region."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 5, 2019
Adelson: Sara Netanyahu said if Israel is destroyed it'll be my fault

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings