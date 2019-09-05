MK Barkat on Greenblatt: His efforts will lead to better future for region

Member of the Knesset and former Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat responded to the resignation of US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt saying, "My sincere gratitude to Jason Greenblatt for his dedication and passionate work on behalf of the people of Israel.



"Jason has long been a trusted personal friend and I am deeply appreciative for his strong support of our joint activities on behalf of Jerusalem, strengthening the US-Israel relationship and in our mutual pursuit of peace."Barkat concluded his statement by saying, "I am confident that his efforts will lead to a better future for the region."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });