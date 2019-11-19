MK Ben Barak: ‘I risked my life for all Israelis – Jews and Arabs’

Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak said during his one-minute speech in the Knesset on Tuesday that, “whenever I risked my life [in army service] I risked it for all Israeli citizens – Jews and Arabs.”He slammed what he called “the wild incitement against Arab members of Knesset.”He said that just as many Jews in the US feel close to the State of Israel and would never harm US troops, he sees “no conflict between [Arab-Israeli] sympathy with the Palestinian nation and supporting the State of Israel.”He addressed MK Ahmad Tibi and told him he, Ben Barak, feels “a lot of pain over children who are killed and wounded during the clash enforced upon us by Gaza Strip-based terror groups led by Iran.”