Erdan praises Israeli security forces' killing of the Barkan terrorist

Strategic affairs minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) praised Israeli security forces Thursday morning after the killing of the Barkan terrorist and the terrorist involved in the shooting attack in Ofra last week
"I salute the Israel Police who together with the IDF and the Shin Bet settled the score last night with the despicable terrorist who murdered Kim and Ziv and also liquidated the terrorist involved in the terror attack in Ofra," he said in a statement.
In response to the terror attack that took place in Jerusalem's Old City Thursday morning, Erdan said: "I wish a full recovery to our border police officers who were injured in the old city and responded with determination and speed in order to neutralize the terrorist."
