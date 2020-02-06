MK Golan: Right-wing lead to this wave of terror

Former IDF General and Democratic Union MK Yair Golan said on Thursday that the right-wing camp is responsible for the Thursday round of Palestinian terror attacks.
Golan was responding to a question posed to him by a reporter who wanted to know if the Right is responsible to the terror increase and said: “I am sorry to say that the answer is yes.”
The Likud slammed the former general and said that his words are “shame” and that “everyone understands that Golan and [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz will bury the 'Deal of the Century.'”Yamina slammed Golan, calling him a “radical Left wing supporter who “sees chances [for peace] while those injured in terror attacks still struggle over their lives.”