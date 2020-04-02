MK Jabareen: All coronavirus checks for Arabs equal daily figure for Jews

“This is roughly a little less of the numbers of checks offered to the Jewish community in a day,” he said.



He also pointed out that the Health Ministry does not release Arab language travel routs taken by confirmed patients. The step is done to warn possible infected persons of the chance they were near the confirmed patient in the past few days and that they should go into home quarantine.



“The Health Ministry must step up its game among the Arabs in Israel,” he warned, “unless the policy is changed now, the Arab community is facing a disaster of massive proportions.”

Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen slammed the alleged low number of coronavirus checks done among Arabs in Israel, citing the figure of 4,000 done checks so far.