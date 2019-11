Labor MK Merav Michaeli said on social media on Thursday that “we must all back the Attorney General” Avichai Mandelblit for “doing his job properly.”She also said that “a Prime Minister with indictments against him must step down.” She appealed to the legal system to “be strong, the sane majority is standing behind you and supports you.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on Thursday by the AG for alleged corruption and breach of trust.