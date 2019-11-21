MK Nitzan Horowitz: ‘Netanyahu must not serve for even one extra moment’

Democratic Union leader MK Nitzan Horowitz said on Thursday that “ [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu must not serve for even one extra moment.”Netanyahu was indicted on Thursday for alleged corruption and breach of trust by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. Nitzan warned that “in his political demise, Netanyahu will set fire to any good plot [of land] of honesty and stately [behavior].”He warned that those who will aid the PM at this moment will be remembered for “directly harming the country.”