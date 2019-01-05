MK Ofer Shelah: Netanyahu is a serial shirker of responsibility

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MK Ofer Shelah attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct on the violent eviction of activists from the hilltop of the West Bank Amona outpost on Thursday.
"Netanyahu is a serial shirker of responsibility and he cares not which institution he harms, IDF or law enforcement," Shelah assailed. "He does the same when he attacks the Chief of Police or the Attorney General in order to avoid the court, now he's accusing the Military Secretary because he's afraid Bennett will use it against him."
"Does anyone really believe that Netanyahu remembered to delay an evacuation in the middle of the night, and the Military Secretary just went to sleep instead of relaying the message?" Shelah said. "That is disrespectful for a person who happened to serve under the corruption of the Prime Minister."
"Everything happening in Syria is a failure by the PM," Shelah added. "Netanyahu akes pride in his relations with Trump and Putin, yet Trump pulls out the troops and lets us deal with Iran on our own, while Putin regulates Syria with Erdogan and Rouhani. that is not Mr. Security, that's Mr. Failure."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>