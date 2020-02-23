MK Orly Levy: Coronavirus engineered in Chinese lab

The coronavirus is not the result of an animal to person disease but rather is a biological weapon developed in a lab, according to MK Orly Levy, the head of the Gesher Party that is now running under the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list in the upcoming election."This is not the result of eating bat soup, but was a lab-engineered 'virus' in some form or another," she said in an interview with Army Radio. Levy added that the State of Israel is used to combating biological weapons from time immemorial and "it is impossible that life should stop because of the coronavirus."Until now, the World Health Organization has shied way from such allegations and Chinese officials have denied them.Last week, the founder and chairman of Jerusalem Venture Partners, Erel Margalit, warned that, "We have no proof that the current virus is the result of a cyberattack, although we know that it could be.”