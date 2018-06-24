June 24 2018
Tammuz, 11, 5778
MK Rachel Azaria announces decision to run for mayor of Jerusalem

By
June 24, 2018 09:48
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MK Rachel Azaria announced her candidacy and decision to run for mayor of Jerusalem in the upcoming October elections.

"The public desire for more women to compete and to be integrated for both national and local leadership roles, the support of many residents of all sectors and my desire to serve Jerusalem has brought me to this decision, where my heart is," said Azaria.

Azaria serves in the Knesset as a member of the political party Kulanu and in her previous position in politics she served as deputy mayor of the Jerusalem City Council.

"When Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Finance, called me to join the party I was happy for the privilege, trust and opportunity to serve Israelis and I thank him wholeheartedly. Now with more experience and public positions I return to work towards Jerusalem, from Jerusalem," Azaria said in an official statement.



