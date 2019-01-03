MK Smotrich: Netanyahu is weak against the Arabs, strong against the Jews

Breaking news.
MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi) responded to the evacuation of the outpost Amona in Binyamin on Thursday, saying that Netanyahu is weak against the Arabs and strong against the Jews."
Smotrich wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that "hundreds of wonderful youth, who are permeated with love of the land and cling to it with devotion are now in Amona in freezing cold,and ready to protest against the injustice of another evacuation there.
"No amount of success that Netanyahu achieved in Brazil can make up for his actions in Amona. He has the power to legally legitimize the return to Amona within five minutes," he concluded.
